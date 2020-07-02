1434 S HELENA CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 story home in Aurora, Colorado with plenty of living space. Recently remodeled this home features new carpeting and flooring throughout. The home has a large fenced back yard and a raised patio to oversee and admire your new outdoor space. This charming property also offers an attached 1 car garage, low maintenance xeriscaped front yard, stove top, oven, refrigerator, and plenty of natural light from a plethora of large windows.



The maximum occupancy for this property is 5 people including children.