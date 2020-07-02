All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1434 S HELENA CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1434 S HELENA CIR
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

1434 S HELENA CIR

1434 South Helena Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1434 South Helena Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 story home in Aurora, Colorado with plenty of living space. Recently remodeled this home features new carpeting and flooring throughout. The home has a large fenced back yard and a raised patio to oversee and admire your new outdoor space. This charming property also offers an attached 1 car garage, low maintenance xeriscaped front yard, stove top, oven, refrigerator, and plenty of natural light from a plethora of large windows.

The maximum occupancy for this property is 5 people including children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 S HELENA CIR have any available units?
1434 S HELENA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 S HELENA CIR have?
Some of 1434 S HELENA CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 S HELENA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1434 S HELENA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 S HELENA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1434 S HELENA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1434 S HELENA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1434 S HELENA CIR offers parking.
Does 1434 S HELENA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 S HELENA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 S HELENA CIR have a pool?
No, 1434 S HELENA CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1434 S HELENA CIR have accessible units?
No, 1434 S HELENA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 S HELENA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 S HELENA CIR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College