14262 E Hawaii Cir E

Two bedrooms, two and a half bath townhome in convenient location. Two bedrooms, two baths upstairs. Half bath on main level. Washer and dryer hookups on main level. Fireplace in living room. Community on site pool. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Assigned off-street parking and a nice patio. Close to I-225 and Iliff as well as light rail station, dining, schools, a local park and shopping. A pet dog would be considered with additional deposit and rent.



Features at a glance:

-Two bedroom

-Two and a half bath

-Two levels

-Central gas heat, no a/c

-Carpet Floors

-Vinyl Floors

-Formica countertops

-Wood burning fireplace

-Patio

-Community pool

-Approximate square footage: 1036

-Built in 1975



Appliances:

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Washer

-Dryer



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA which includes water, trash, and sewer

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric and all others



Pets:

- A dog would be considered with deposit. $50 per month pet rent added



Nearby Schools in Aurora:

-Aurora Hills Middle

-Gateway High

-Jewell Elementary



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



