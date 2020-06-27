All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14262 E Hawaii Cir E
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

14262 E Hawaii Cir E

14262 East Hawaii Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14262 East Hawaii Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhome with Great Location - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/951497?source=marketing

Two bedrooms, two and a half bath townhome in convenient location. Two bedrooms, two baths upstairs. Half bath on main level. Washer and dryer hookups on main level. Fireplace in living room. Community on site pool. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Assigned off-street parking and a nice patio. Close to I-225 and Iliff as well as light rail station, dining, schools, a local park and shopping. A pet dog would be considered with additional deposit and rent.

Features at a glance:
-Two bedroom
-Two and a half bath
-Two levels
-Central gas heat, no a/c
-Carpet Floors
-Vinyl Floors
-Formica countertops
-Wood burning fireplace
-Patio
-Community pool
-Approximate square footage: 1036
-Built in 1975

Appliances:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA which includes water, trash, and sewer
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric and all others

Pets:
- A dog would be considered with deposit. $50 per month pet rent added

Nearby Schools in Aurora:
-Aurora Hills Middle
-Gateway High
-Jewell Elementary

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3708370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14262 E Hawaii Cir E have any available units?
14262 E Hawaii Cir E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14262 E Hawaii Cir E have?
Some of 14262 E Hawaii Cir E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14262 E Hawaii Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
14262 E Hawaii Cir E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14262 E Hawaii Cir E pet-friendly?
Yes, 14262 E Hawaii Cir E is pet friendly.
Does 14262 E Hawaii Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 14262 E Hawaii Cir E offers parking.
Does 14262 E Hawaii Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14262 E Hawaii Cir E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14262 E Hawaii Cir E have a pool?
Yes, 14262 E Hawaii Cir E has a pool.
Does 14262 E Hawaii Cir E have accessible units?
No, 14262 E Hawaii Cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 14262 E Hawaii Cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14262 E Hawaii Cir E has units with dishwashers.
