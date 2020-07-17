14231 E Dickinson Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

End Unit with Natural Light: This three bedroom, three bathroom townhome in the Le Chateau subdivision would be perfect for roommates or family! The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen. Just off the entry is a bedroom with en suite. Upstairs is bedroom with en suite and a loft/office space. The third bedroom is in the finished basement along with a full bath. The basement also offers additional storage or a secondary living space. The location provides easy access to 225, shopping, and dining. There are two off street, assigned parking spaces.



Home is available 7/7/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly for well behaved pets with approval and will be decided on a case by case basis (2 max). Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. Appliances are included. Trash is included, all other utilities will be tenant responsibility.