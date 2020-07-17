All apartments in Aurora
14231 E Dickinson Dr
14231 E Dickinson Dr

14231 East Dickenson Drive · (720) 500-6473
Location

14231 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1563 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
End Unit with Natural Light: This three bedroom, three bathroom townhome in the Le Chateau subdivision would be perfect for roommates or family! The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen. Just off the entry is a bedroom with en suite. Upstairs is bedroom with en suite and a loft/office space. The third bedroom is in the finished basement along with a full bath. The basement also offers additional storage or a secondary living space. The location provides easy access to 225, shopping, and dining. There are two off street, assigned parking spaces.

Home is available 7/7/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly for well behaved pets with approval and will be decided on a case by case basis (2 max). Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. Appliances are included. Trash is included, all other utilities will be tenant responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr have any available units?
14231 E Dickinson Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14231 E Dickinson Dr have?
Some of 14231 E Dickinson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14231 E Dickinson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14231 E Dickinson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14231 E Dickinson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14231 E Dickinson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14231 E Dickinson Dr offers parking.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14231 E Dickinson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr have a pool?
No, 14231 E Dickinson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr have accessible units?
No, 14231 E Dickinson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14231 E Dickinson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
