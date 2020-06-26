1422 S. Cathay St

Amenities

Lovely Single Family Home in Aurora Available for Immediate Rental!! - Located in a quiet and friendly community, this quaint home will become your little oasis. Main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, chef's eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures and master suite with five piece bath. Downstairs offers a spacious living space, half bath, non-conforming bedroom and laundry room with washer/dryer. One car attached garage, backyard equipped with garden boxes to grow your own fruits and vegetables with BONUS hot tub for ultimate relaxation (tenant must set up and maintain at their own cost). Backs up to open space and walking/biking trail with access to nearby Side Creek Park. Two additional gated off-street parking spaces. Your furry friends are welcome too with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet, no more than two please.



(RLNE3741778)