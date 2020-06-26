All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:27 AM

1422 S. Cathay St

1422 South Cathay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 South Cathay Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely Single Family Home in Aurora Available for Immediate Rental!! - Located in a quiet and friendly community, this quaint home will become your little oasis. Main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, chef's eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures and master suite with five piece bath. Downstairs offers a spacious living space, half bath, non-conforming bedroom and laundry room with washer/dryer. One car attached garage, backyard equipped with garden boxes to grow your own fruits and vegetables with BONUS hot tub for ultimate relaxation (tenant must set up and maintain at their own cost). Backs up to open space and walking/biking trail with access to nearby Side Creek Park. Two additional gated off-street parking spaces. Your furry friends are welcome too with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet, no more than two please.

(RLNE3741778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 S. Cathay St have any available units?
1422 S. Cathay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 S. Cathay St have?
Some of 1422 S. Cathay St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 S. Cathay St currently offering any rent specials?
1422 S. Cathay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 S. Cathay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 S. Cathay St is pet friendly.
Does 1422 S. Cathay St offer parking?
Yes, 1422 S. Cathay St offers parking.
Does 1422 S. Cathay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 S. Cathay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 S. Cathay St have a pool?
No, 1422 S. Cathay St does not have a pool.
Does 1422 S. Cathay St have accessible units?
No, 1422 S. Cathay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 S. Cathay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 S. Cathay St does not have units with dishwashers.
