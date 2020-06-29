All apartments in Aurora
14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C

14211 East Dickenson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14211 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Wonderful two-story townhouse style home! - Don't miss this end unit that boasts 2 bedrooms and two baths plus a loft, great for an office! The
family room offers vaulted ceiling, charming brick wood-burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen, wood floors throughout the home. The kitchen leads to an outdoor patio area. Tucked in the heart of the complex, this end unit is right next to the pool, which you can still enjoy! Another benefit is being able to walk to light rail!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5136953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C have any available units?
14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C have?
Some of 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C currently offering any rent specials?
14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C is pet friendly.
Does 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C offer parking?
No, 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C does not offer parking.
Does 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C have a pool?
Yes, 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C has a pool.
Does 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C have accessible units?
No, 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 14211 East Dickinson Dr. #C does not have units with dishwashers.
