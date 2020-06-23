All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
14211 E. 1st Drive #204
14211 E. 1st Drive #204

14211 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14211 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Spacious Condo - Steps to Light Rail! - Lovely, Immaculate, updated two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the Cherry Grove East II community is move in ready. The home has been tastefully remodeled with fresh new interior paint, plush new carpet,new Kitchen flooring, Appliances. The Large Living Room has a fireplace and an open concept floor plan. The master suite has a large, walk in closet and private, full bathroom. You will find an additional large bedroom and an additional full bathroom in the hallway. The large windows and balcony bring extra natural light into the home. This well maintained community has a pool and is super close to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-225, I-70 and on the Light Rail "R" line.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 have any available units?
14211 E. 1st Drive #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 have?
Some of 14211 E. 1st Drive #204's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 currently offering any rent specials?
14211 E. 1st Drive #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 pet-friendly?
No, 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 offer parking?
No, 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 does not offer parking.
Does 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 have a pool?
Yes, 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 has a pool.
Does 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 have accessible units?
No, 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14211 E. 1st Drive #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
