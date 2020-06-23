14211 E. 1st Drive #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Spacious Condo - Steps to Light Rail! - Lovely, Immaculate, updated two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the Cherry Grove East II community is move in ready. The home has been tastefully remodeled with fresh new interior paint, plush new carpet,new Kitchen flooring, Appliances. The Large Living Room has a fireplace and an open concept floor plan. The master suite has a large, walk in closet and private, full bathroom. You will find an additional large bedroom and an additional full bathroom in the hallway. The large windows and balcony bring extra natural light into the home. This well maintained community has a pool and is super close to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-225, I-70 and on the Light Rail "R" line.

(RLNE5119412)