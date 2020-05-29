14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking online portal

Newly Renovated 2BD*, 1BA Aurora Condo with Private Balcony, Easy Access to DTC, I-225 and I-25 - Conveniently located off Parker Road and close to both I-225 and I-25, this newly renovated condo features updated flooring, finishes and stainless steel appliances. The condo boasts a private balcony with mountain views, vaulted ceilings as well as loft space that can be used as a second bedroom, and also has access to HOA amenities including a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/5mKrb0-9uyA



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Small pets are negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer and trash.

*The loft area could be used as a second bedroom.

*Lease Initiation Fee: $250

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



(RLNE4523914)