Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in quiet neighborhood

You'll fall in love with this two bedroom, two bathroom condo nestled in Brandychase. New paint, laminate floors, carpet in bedrooms, unit is completely remodeled. Looks like new.

Located in the Cherry Creek School District, Brandychase offers a clubhouse, pool.

Close by shopping and dining.

Quiet neighborhood.