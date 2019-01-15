All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13982 East Stanford Circle #N09
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

13982 East Stanford Circle #N09

13982 East Stanford Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13982 East Stanford Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 Available 09/15/19 Lovely Top Floor Condo with Loft in Aurora! - Lovely 1 Bed/1 Bath w/ Loft condo is available to rent starting September 15th!

Great Spacious layout with lots of storage! Washer and dryer, all appliances and fireplace are all included.

Top floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with a loft that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or office!

Plenty of parking!

Located at Parker Rd and Quincy in a lovely community! Very close to several parks, Meadow Hills and Kennedy Golf Courses, Cherry Creek Reservoir, etc!! Super close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more. Convenient access to 225, I-25, and Hampden/285!

Community amenities include tennis courts and a pool!

Rent is $1,150/month. Water, Sewer, and trash are included!!

Sorry, no section 8 and no pets.

To schedule a viewing, please call/text James at 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

For any questions email us or call 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2426812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 have any available units?
13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 have?
Some of 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 currently offering any rent specials?
13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 pet-friendly?
No, 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 offer parking?
Yes, 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 offers parking.
Does 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 have a pool?
Yes, 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 has a pool.
Does 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 have accessible units?
No, 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 does not have accessible units.
Does 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College