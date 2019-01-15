Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

13982 East Stanford Circle #N09 Available 09/15/19 Lovely Top Floor Condo with Loft in Aurora! - Lovely 1 Bed/1 Bath w/ Loft condo is available to rent starting September 15th!



Great Spacious layout with lots of storage! Washer and dryer, all appliances and fireplace are all included.



Top floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with a loft that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or office!



Plenty of parking!



Located at Parker Rd and Quincy in a lovely community! Very close to several parks, Meadow Hills and Kennedy Golf Courses, Cherry Creek Reservoir, etc!! Super close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more. Convenient access to 225, I-25, and Hampden/285!



Community amenities include tennis courts and a pool!



Rent is $1,150/month. Water, Sewer, and trash are included!!



Sorry, no section 8 and no pets.



