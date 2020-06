Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Your imagination is your only limit for this space! Easy access and visibility. Anchored by 2 national tenants as well as very established franchises. Well managed and busy busy shopping center off I225 corridor. You can't pass up this great location.

Lot 1 Blk 1 Town And Country Village Sub 2nd Flg

Neighborhood:

On Abilene

Neighborhood Code:

3092.00

Acreage:

4.3970

Land Use:

Shopping Center - Community



Legal Desc:

Total

Building

Land