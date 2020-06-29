All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

13928 E Utah Cir

13928 East Utah Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13928 East Utah Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome with Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 182315

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! This is a 1536 sq ft, 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Aurora. It is an end unit so it only has common wall neighbors on one side. It has hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter-tops, newer vanities in the bathrooms, and includes all standard kitchen appliances and a built-in microwave plus a full size washer / dryer. It is in excellent condition. The townhome is laid out as follows: the upstairs has two bedrooms and a full bathroom; the main floor has a kitchen, dining area, a living room, and a 1/2 bath; the basement has a family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and laundry area. All of the bedrooms are large. The complex has a spacious, central grass courtyard and a community swimming pool. Transportation to and from the complex is excellent as the Iliff / I-225 interchange is less than mi. away. There will soon be a light rail stop at that same location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182315
Property Id 182315

(RLNE5368112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13928 E Utah Cir have any available units?
13928 E Utah Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13928 E Utah Cir have?
Some of 13928 E Utah Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13928 E Utah Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13928 E Utah Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13928 E Utah Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13928 E Utah Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13928 E Utah Cir offer parking?
No, 13928 E Utah Cir does not offer parking.
Does 13928 E Utah Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13928 E Utah Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13928 E Utah Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13928 E Utah Cir has a pool.
Does 13928 E Utah Cir have accessible units?
No, 13928 E Utah Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13928 E Utah Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13928 E Utah Cir has units with dishwashers.

