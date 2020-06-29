13928 E Utah Cir

Amenities

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! This is a 1536 sq ft, 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Aurora. It is an end unit so it only has common wall neighbors on one side. It has hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter-tops, newer vanities in the bathrooms, and includes all standard kitchen appliances and a built-in microwave plus a full size washer / dryer. It is in excellent condition. The townhome is laid out as follows: the upstairs has two bedrooms and a full bathroom; the main floor has a kitchen, dining area, a living room, and a 1/2 bath; the basement has a family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and laundry area. All of the bedrooms are large. The complex has a spacious, central grass courtyard and a community swimming pool. Transportation to and from the complex is excellent as the Iliff / I-225 interchange is less than mi. away. There will soon be a light rail stop at that same location!

