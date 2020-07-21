13751 East Lehigh Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Meadow Hills will welcome you with 871 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, a spiral staircase, a newly remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, a loft, and a large storage closet. Parking for this property is on street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are Meadow Hills Golf Course, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



