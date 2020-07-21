All apartments in Aurora
13751 East Lehigh Avenue
13751 East Lehigh Avenue

13751 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13751 East Lehigh Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Meadow Hills will welcome you with 871 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, a spiral staircase, a newly remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, a loft, and a large storage closet. Parking for this property is on street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are Meadow Hills Golf Course, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

