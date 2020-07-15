All apartments in Aurora
13606 E Bates Ave #109
13606 E Bates Ave #109

13606 East Bates Avenue · (720) 500-6473
Location

13606 East Bates Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13606 E Bates Ave #109 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Heather Gardens Home - Welcome home to Heather Gardens, a 55+, non smoking community. This condo is located on the first floor and ready for an easy move in. Just off the living room is a sunny, enclosed lanai with walk out access. The kitchen has updated appliances and flows into the spacious living room. Down the hall is bedroom and hall bath, then the master bedroom with its own private bathroom and roomy walk in closet. The community features resort style amenities including storage, recently remodeled clubhouse with exceptional Rendezvous restaurant, exercise room, indoor/outdoor pools, billiard room, business center, craft rooms, spa/hot tub, tennis courts, a 9-hole par 32 golf course, 2 miles of walking trails, 24/7 security and building maintenance. The condo also has an assigned covered parking spot.

Home is available immediately. Security deposit is same as rent. Water, sewer, trash, and heat included. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour of this carefree condo!

(RLNE5875728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

