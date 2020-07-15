13606 E Bates Ave #109

Amenities

Heather Gardens Home - Welcome home to Heather Gardens, a 55+, non smoking community. This condo is located on the first floor and ready for an easy move in. Just off the living room is a sunny, enclosed lanai with walk out access. The kitchen has updated appliances and flows into the spacious living room. Down the hall is bedroom and hall bath, then the master bedroom with its own private bathroom and roomy walk in closet. The community features resort style amenities including storage, recently remodeled clubhouse with exceptional Rendezvous restaurant, exercise room, indoor/outdoor pools, billiard room, business center, craft rooms, spa/hot tub, tennis courts, a 9-hole par 32 golf course, 2 miles of walking trails, 24/7 security and building maintenance. The condo also has an assigned covered parking spot.



Home is available immediately. Security deposit is same as rent. Water, sewer, trash, and heat included. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour of this carefree condo!



