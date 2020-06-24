13500 E Cornell Ave #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Heather Gardens - Spectacular 55+ age restricted community in Heather Gardens with world class amenities. SORRY NO PETS.



Very open floor plan featuring a Kitchen with Oak Cabinetry, Hard Surface Counters, and all appliances open to the dining and living room. Great refrigerator.



Master suite is spacious highlighted by a nice sized master bathroom, walk-in shower, separate walk-in closet, and large bedroom The guest bedroom offers built-ins so could easily be used as a home office. Full guest bath in hallway plus expansive walk-in storage closet. Just across the hall is the laundry room and an additional small storage closet.



All the amenities of Heather Gardens including an indoor and outdoor pool; Tennis Courts; Golf Course; walking and biking trails and more. (visit www.HeatherGardens.org)



Excellent location close to public transportation, light rail, buses, restaurants, shopping, downtown, or the DTC.



1-Yr Lease Preferred - Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Heat, Water, Sewer, and Trash Included. Tenant pays electric ONLY.

NO housing vouchers.

Non-smoking unit.

NO PETS!



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



