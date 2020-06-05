All apartments in Aurora
1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304

1340 Idalia Court · (303) 756-3300
Location

1340 Idalia Court, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Top-floor, corner-unit apartment!

- Off-street Parking
- Plank Flooring
- Air Conditioning Unit
- Laundry Onsite
- Only Three Blocks to the Denver Area's Longest Bicycle Path (Highline Canal)

Only 5 -7 Minutes by Car: Star K Ranch open space, RTD light rail park-and-ride station, Target, King Soopers, Morrison Nature Center, Wal-mart, and much more.

To schedule a viewing please call (303) 377-7700 and be ready to reference the full address and unit number of this apartment when calling.

Thank you!

Excellent location close to Highline Canal bike trail, Interstate 225, Interstate 70, RTD R Line park-and-ride station and lots more!

- Laundry Onsite
- Air Conditioning
- Off-street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 have any available units?
1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 does offer parking.
Does 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 have a pool?
No, 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304 has units with air conditioning.
