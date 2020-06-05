1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304

Amenities
Top-floor, corner-unit apartment!
- Off-street Parking
- Plank Flooring
- Air Conditioning Unit
- Laundry Onsite
- Only Three Blocks to the Denver Area's Longest Bicycle Path (Highline Canal)
Only 5 -7 Minutes by Car: Star K Ranch open space, RTD light rail park-and-ride station, Target, King Soopers, Morrison Nature Center, Wal-mart, and much more.
To schedule a viewing please call (303) 377-7700 and be ready to reference the full address and unit number of this apartment when calling.
Thank you!
Keywords:
Excellent location close to Highline Canal bike trail, Interstate 225, Interstate 70, RTD R Line park-and-ride station and lots more!
