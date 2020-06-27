All apartments in Aurora
13246 E Asbury Dr
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:57 PM

13246 E Asbury Dr

13246 East Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13246 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled golf course townhouse with all new paint, new stone tile fireplace with gas insert plus electric blower, new roof, new windows, new slider to patio overlooking golf course! 1 car detached garage plus one reserved parking space outside. Covered front porch, professional maintenance free landscaping all around! Newer carpet, tile floors, stainless appliances, granite island, washer/dryer included. Custom lighting added. Cedar lined walk-in closet, easy entry bathtub, en-suite master bath overlooks golf course. Spacious loft overlooking great room below.

Cherry creek school district, feeds to Eastridge Elementary, Prairie Middle, and Overland High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13246 E Asbury Dr have any available units?
13246 E Asbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13246 E Asbury Dr have?
Some of 13246 E Asbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13246 E Asbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13246 E Asbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13246 E Asbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13246 E Asbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13246 E Asbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13246 E Asbury Dr offers parking.
Does 13246 E Asbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13246 E Asbury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13246 E Asbury Dr have a pool?
No, 13246 E Asbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13246 E Asbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 13246 E Asbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13246 E Asbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13246 E Asbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
