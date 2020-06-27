13246 E Asbury Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled golf course townhouse with all new paint, new stone tile fireplace with gas insert plus electric blower, new roof, new windows, new slider to patio overlooking golf course! 1 car detached garage plus one reserved parking space outside. Covered front porch, professional maintenance free landscaping all around! Newer carpet, tile floors, stainless appliances, granite island, washer/dryer included. Custom lighting added. Cedar lined walk-in closet, easy entry bathtub, en-suite master bath overlooks golf course. Spacious loft overlooking great room below.



Cherry creek school district, feeds to Eastridge Elementary, Prairie Middle, and Overland High.