1301 Salem St.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

1301 Salem St.

1301 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Salem Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated home in Aurora near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/925072?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 7th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This property is fully renovated with updated flooring, a new kitchen with tiled granite counters and new appliances, as well as new paint! 1301 Salem Street is a 4 bed 2 bath in a great location! With this corner-lot property, you will enjoy lots of light, tons of storage space, a large kitchen, basement, large fenced yard, covered backyard patio, carport and more!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE4960064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Salem St. have any available units?
1301 Salem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Salem St. have?
Some of 1301 Salem St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Salem St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Salem St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Salem St. is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Salem St. offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Salem St. offers parking.
Does 1301 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Salem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 1301 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 1301 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Salem St. does not have units with dishwashers.
