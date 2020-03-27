1301 Salem St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated home in Aurora near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus! - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://secure.rently.com/properties/925072?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 7th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This property is fully renovated with updated flooring, a new kitchen with tiled granite counters and new appliances, as well as new paint! 1301 Salem Street is a 4 bed 2 bath in a great location! With this corner-lot property, you will enjoy lots of light, tons of storage space, a large kitchen, basement, large fenced yard, covered backyard patio, carport and more!



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE4960064)