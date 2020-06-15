All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1301 Del Mar Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1301 Del Mar Pkwy
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

1301 Del Mar Pkwy

1301 Del Mar Parkway · (720) 757-7931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 Del Mar Parkway, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This House features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with shower and bathtub, the home was recently remodeled, large open style kitchen perfect for family dinners with tile floors, New laminate hardwood floors through out the home, both bedrooms have new carpet and the whole unit has been freshly painted. Open porch. Terrace. It has recently been under gone a dry landscape for the front yard which is fenced off so less maintenance required to take care of as well as you will save money on the water bill preserving water, Attached 1 car garage with driveway. Corner lot home with a large backyard which is also fenced off, this home is 1,019 Sq Ft and is ready to be moved into. Less than 10 minutes away from Colorado Anschutz Children's Hospital. Walking distance to the local library and various restaurant options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have any available units?
1301 Del Mar Pkwy has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have?
Some of 1301 Del Mar Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Del Mar Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Del Mar Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Del Mar Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1301 Del Mar Pkwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity