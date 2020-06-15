1301 Del Mar Pkwy

Amenities

This House features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with shower and bathtub, the home was recently remodeled, large open style kitchen perfect for family dinners with tile floors, New laminate hardwood floors through out the home, both bedrooms have new carpet and the whole unit has been freshly painted. Open porch. Terrace. It has recently been under gone a dry landscape for the front yard which is fenced off so less maintenance required to take care of as well as you will save money on the water bill preserving water, Attached 1 car garage with driveway. Corner lot home with a large backyard which is also fenced off, this home is 1,019 Sq Ft and is ready to be moved into. Less than 10 minutes away from Colorado Anschutz Children's Hospital. Walking distance to the local library and various restaurant options.