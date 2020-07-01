All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

13004 E Kansas Pl

13004 East Kansas Place · No Longer Available
Location

13004 East Kansas Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13004 E Kansas Pl Available 02/01/20 Fresh interior!! Beautiful townhome - This unit will go fast!! Contact Jena at 720-298-2556 to schedule a showing or to get more details...
Fresher paint, Newer carpets, Newer blinds This townhome has three bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and one half bath downstairs along with a full washer and dryer. Nice kitchen and fenced in back patio area. There are two covered carport spots for this unit just outside entering from the back patio area.
Water, sewer trash all included, Plus pool and clubhouse

pets are accepted on a case by case basis if approved a non-refundable pet deposit fee will be applied
$40 application for anyone over the age of 18 who would be residing in the unit- we do a full credit and and background check as well as check residential and work history

Please contact me to set up a showing!! Jena 720-298-2556 -showings to begin asap!

www.beaconpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE2306117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 E Kansas Pl have any available units?
13004 E Kansas Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13004 E Kansas Pl have?
Some of 13004 E Kansas Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13004 E Kansas Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13004 E Kansas Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 E Kansas Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13004 E Kansas Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13004 E Kansas Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13004 E Kansas Pl offers parking.
Does 13004 E Kansas Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13004 E Kansas Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 E Kansas Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13004 E Kansas Pl has a pool.
Does 13004 E Kansas Pl have accessible units?
No, 13004 E Kansas Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 E Kansas Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13004 E Kansas Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

