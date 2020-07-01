Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13004 E Kansas Pl Available 02/01/20 Fresh interior!! Beautiful townhome - This unit will go fast!! Contact Jena at 720-298-2556 to schedule a showing or to get more details...

Fresher paint, Newer carpets, Newer blinds This townhome has three bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and one half bath downstairs along with a full washer and dryer. Nice kitchen and fenced in back patio area. There are two covered carport spots for this unit just outside entering from the back patio area.

Water, sewer trash all included, Plus pool and clubhouse



pets are accepted on a case by case basis if approved a non-refundable pet deposit fee will be applied

$40 application for anyone over the age of 18 who would be residing in the unit- we do a full credit and and background check as well as check residential and work history



Please contact me to set up a showing!! Jena 720-298-2556 -showings to begin asap!



