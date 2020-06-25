All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

1266 Del Mar Pkwy

1266 Del Mar Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1266 Del Mar Parkway, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house/property boasts 985 square feet. The is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch. The property has a spacious kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer hookups are in the unit. This property has been remodeled with nice hardwood floors, walk-in closets, filled with natural, dry landscaping... save the money, save the planet. This property has a very spacious backyard with a utility shed. Located in a nice community next Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, other schools in the area are Kenton Elementary School and Jamaica Elementary School. Nearby parks are Nome Park and Lowry Park. Shopping Centers in the area are Aurora Plaza and Hoffman Heights. A variety of cuisines are a walking distance away like New China City, La Guatemalteca Restaurant, and Jasmine Syrian Food among many others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 Del Mar Pkwy have any available units?
1266 Del Mar Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 Del Mar Pkwy have?
Some of 1266 Del Mar Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 Del Mar Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1266 Del Mar Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 Del Mar Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 Del Mar Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1266 Del Mar Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1266 Del Mar Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1266 Del Mar Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 Del Mar Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 Del Mar Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1266 Del Mar Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1266 Del Mar Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1266 Del Mar Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 Del Mar Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1266 Del Mar Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
