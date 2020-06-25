1266 Del Mar Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house/property boasts 985 square feet. The is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch. The property has a spacious kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer hookups are in the unit. This property has been remodeled with nice hardwood floors, walk-in closets, filled with natural, dry landscaping... save the money, save the planet. This property has a very spacious backyard with a utility shed. Located in a nice community next Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, other schools in the area are Kenton Elementary School and Jamaica Elementary School. Nearby parks are Nome Park and Lowry Park. Shopping Centers in the area are Aurora Plaza and Hoffman Heights. A variety of cuisines are a walking distance away like New China City, La Guatemalteca Restaurant, and Jasmine Syrian Food among many others.