All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 12642 East Warren Drive #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12642 East Warren Drive #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12642 East Warren Drive #A

12642 East Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

12642 East Warren Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo, located on a cul-de-sac, will welcome you with 1,282 square feet of living space!

Cook and eat your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from 1 of 2 balconies. Spend quality time at the community clubhouse, pool, tennis court, or fitness center! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Utah Park. Also nearby are University Hospital, VA Hospital, Buckley Air Force Base, Fitzsimmons Campus, DTC, many shopping/dining options, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Located in the Cherry Creek School District!

Dogs may be negotiable. Sorry, no cats.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12642 East Warren Drive #A have any available units?
12642 East Warren Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12642 East Warren Drive #A have?
Some of 12642 East Warren Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12642 East Warren Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
12642 East Warren Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12642 East Warren Drive #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12642 East Warren Drive #A is pet friendly.
Does 12642 East Warren Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 12642 East Warren Drive #A offers parking.
Does 12642 East Warren Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12642 East Warren Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12642 East Warren Drive #A have a pool?
Yes, 12642 East Warren Drive #A has a pool.
Does 12642 East Warren Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 12642 East Warren Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 12642 East Warren Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12642 East Warren Drive #A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College