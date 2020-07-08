12642 East Warren Drive #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo, located on a cul-de-sac, will welcome you with 1,282 square feet of living space!



Cook and eat your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from 1 of 2 balconies. Spend quality time at the community clubhouse, pool, tennis court, or fitness center! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Utah Park. Also nearby are University Hospital, VA Hospital, Buckley Air Force Base, Fitzsimmons Campus, DTC, many shopping/dining options, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Located in the Cherry Creek School District!



Dogs may be negotiable. Sorry, no cats.



Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.