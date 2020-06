Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Must see! Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Aurora. This unit offers two large Bedrooms, two upgraded Bathrooms, newer Kitchen with all appliances, Large open living area, Wood-like floors, new paint. New Washer / Dryer included, attached 1 car garage. Community includes clubhouse with tennis court and swimming pool. Close to Light rail station and I-225. Cherry Creek Schools. No pets please.