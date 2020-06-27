Amenities

1246 Uvalda St Available 09/01/19 Beautiful two bed, one bath in Aurora! - This nicely updated 2 bed, 1 bath townhome is gorgeous! With large, grassy open spaces directly in front of the home, and easy access to I-225, this home is in a great location. This home has a washer and dryer in it, and a one car attached garage! Your new home will face a grassy area with mature trees, so you can enjoy the beauty of Colorado 1 mile or less to the Florida Light rail station, this home also offers easy access to public transportation. Utah park and indoor pool and overland high school are right next door! Centrally located, this home is less than 20 miles from anywhere in the city, including DIA. Only 2 miles away from Town Center of Aurora, and 8 miles to the DTC, you NEED this home! Contact us today so you don't miss out!



