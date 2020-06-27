All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

1246 Uvalda St

1246 South Uvalda Street · No Longer Available
Location

1246 South Uvalda Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1246 Uvalda St Available 09/01/19 Beautiful two bed, one bath in Aurora! - This nicely updated 2 bed, 1 bath townhome is gorgeous! With large, grassy open spaces directly in front of the home, and easy access to I-225, this home is in a great location. This home has a washer and dryer in it, and a one car attached garage! Your new home will face a grassy area with mature trees, so you can enjoy the beauty of Colorado 1 mile or less to the Florida Light rail station, this home also offers easy access to public transportation. Utah park and indoor pool and overland high school are right next door! Centrally located, this home is less than 20 miles from anywhere in the city, including DIA. Only 2 miles away from Town Center of Aurora, and 8 miles to the DTC, you NEED this home! Contact us today so you don't miss out!

(RLNE5094223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 Uvalda St have any available units?
1246 Uvalda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 Uvalda St have?
Some of 1246 Uvalda St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 Uvalda St currently offering any rent specials?
1246 Uvalda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 Uvalda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 Uvalda St is pet friendly.
Does 1246 Uvalda St offer parking?
Yes, 1246 Uvalda St offers parking.
Does 1246 Uvalda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1246 Uvalda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 Uvalda St have a pool?
Yes, 1246 Uvalda St has a pool.
Does 1246 Uvalda St have accessible units?
No, 1246 Uvalda St does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 Uvalda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 Uvalda St does not have units with dishwashers.
