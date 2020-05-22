12319 E Bates Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Roomy and Bright: Large four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with two car attached garage located in highly rated Cherry Creek 5 School District. Inside this spacious home you’ll find vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining room, living room, and additional rooms upstairs to be used as a free space or a fourth bedroom. The basement is finished with a laundry room, complete with washer and dryers. The outdoor space has a nice deck and green area, great for cookouts and back yard hangs. This home is also equipped with solar panels which will drastically reduce utilities!



Home is available immediately. Security deposit is same as rent. No utilities included. No pets. W/D in unit. Please call for additional information or to schedule a tour of the home.