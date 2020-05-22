All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:55 PM

12319 E Bates Cir

12319 East Bates Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12319 East Bates Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Roomy and Bright: Large four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with two car attached garage located in highly rated Cherry Creek 5 School District. Inside this spacious home you’ll find vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining room, living room, and additional rooms upstairs to be used as a free space or a fourth bedroom. The basement is finished with a laundry room, complete with washer and dryers. The outdoor space has a nice deck and green area, great for cookouts and back yard hangs. This home is also equipped with solar panels which will drastically reduce utilities!

Home is available immediately. Security deposit is same as rent. No utilities included. No pets. W/D in unit. Please call for additional information or to schedule a tour of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 E Bates Cir have any available units?
12319 E Bates Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 12319 E Bates Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12319 E Bates Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 E Bates Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12319 E Bates Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12319 E Bates Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12319 E Bates Cir offers parking.
Does 12319 E Bates Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12319 E Bates Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 E Bates Cir have a pool?
No, 12319 E Bates Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12319 E Bates Cir have accessible units?
No, 12319 E Bates Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 E Bates Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12319 E Bates Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12319 E Bates Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12319 E Bates Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

