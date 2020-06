Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beatiful 2 story townhome is a must see. Located in the quiet community of the Chesapeake Townhomes, this property is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, loft master bedroom, and washer/dryer in the unit. There are two assigned parking spots with direct access to the back entrance. Water, sewer, trash and snow removal are all included in the rent. Donâ??t miss your chance, this townhome will not last long!!!!