Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home boasts 2,248 square feet, plenty of room for everything. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Beautiful covered patio lets you enjoy all of the seasons. Walking distance to Utah Park and Peoria Hills Park, with plenty of hiking and biking trails in the vicinity. Lots of food options right around the corner, shopping malls nearby.