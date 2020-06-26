All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

12198 E Exposition Drive

12198 East Exposition Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12198 East Exposition Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12198 E Exposition Drive Available 07/08/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Aurora Hills, Updated Flooring - Great home in Aurora Hills! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Main floor features:
Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and brand new countertops, Dining and Living area. Updated flooring in kitchen and living room. Huge finished room in the basement with large unfinished room for storage. Attached 1 garage! Pet considered with owner approval. Fenced in large backyard. Great Central Aurora location with EZ access to I-25, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Aurora City Center and Buckley Air Force Base. To set up a showing, please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE4037207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12198 E Exposition Drive have any available units?
12198 E Exposition Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 12198 E Exposition Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12198 E Exposition Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12198 E Exposition Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12198 E Exposition Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12198 E Exposition Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12198 E Exposition Drive offers parking.
Does 12198 E Exposition Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12198 E Exposition Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12198 E Exposition Drive have a pool?
No, 12198 E Exposition Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12198 E Exposition Drive have accessible units?
No, 12198 E Exposition Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12198 E Exposition Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12198 E Exposition Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12198 E Exposition Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12198 E Exposition Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
