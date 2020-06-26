Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

12198 E Exposition Drive Available 07/08/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Aurora Hills, Updated Flooring - Great home in Aurora Hills! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Main floor features:

Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and brand new countertops, Dining and Living area. Updated flooring in kitchen and living room. Huge finished room in the basement with large unfinished room for storage. Attached 1 garage! Pet considered with owner approval. Fenced in large backyard. Great Central Aurora location with EZ access to I-25, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Aurora City Center and Buckley Air Force Base. To set up a showing, please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.



(RLNE4037207)