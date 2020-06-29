All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
12108 E Exposition Dr
12108 E Exposition Dr

12108 East Exposition Drive · No Longer Available
Aurora
Aurora Hills
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12108 East Exposition Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
COMING SOON!!! Very nice ranch with a large corner lot. There is somewhat separate entrance into the basement with a kitchenette in the finished basement, ceramic tile, 200sf addition in the back, could be good for an extended family, in a convenient location next to a large shopping plaza with many stores and eatery options, less than 5 minutes from the highway, near by parks include Bicentennial Park and Highline Park, there is a gym, movie theater, golf course, and even a mall all less than 10 min away as well the recent R line for a the light rail which just opened up recently with easy access to for public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12108 E Exposition Dr have any available units?
12108 E Exposition Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12108 E Exposition Dr have?
Some of 12108 E Exposition Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12108 E Exposition Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12108 E Exposition Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12108 E Exposition Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12108 E Exposition Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12108 E Exposition Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12108 E Exposition Dr offers parking.
Does 12108 E Exposition Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12108 E Exposition Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12108 E Exposition Dr have a pool?
No, 12108 E Exposition Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12108 E Exposition Dr have accessible units?
No, 12108 E Exposition Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12108 E Exposition Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12108 E Exposition Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
