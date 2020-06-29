12108 E Exposition Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage media room

COMING SOON!!! Very nice ranch with a large corner lot. There is somewhat separate entrance into the basement with a kitchenette in the finished basement, ceramic tile, 200sf addition in the back, could be good for an extended family, in a convenient location next to a large shopping plaza with many stores and eatery options, less than 5 minutes from the highway, near by parks include Bicentennial Park and Highline Park, there is a gym, movie theater, golf course, and even a mall all less than 10 min away as well the recent R line for a the light rail which just opened up recently with easy access to for public transportation.