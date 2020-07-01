12000 E Arizona Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime South Aurora rare ranch with a finished basement 5 bedroom 3 baths and 2 car garage, has an amazing garden, amazing floor plan, 2 fire places, nice stainless steel appliances. 2-Car Attach Garage. No HOA* Located in the coveted Cherry Creek schools district. Several great parks within just a few blocks: Peoria Hills Park, Utah Park, 2 Golf Courses With A Mile Or So. Quick Access To I-225 & Light Rail. Wonderfully accessible To DTC, Anschutz Medical Center, DIA & Downtown, Lowry, minutes to Gardens of Havana and other world class shopping.