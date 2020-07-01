All apartments in Aurora
12000 E Arizona Ave
12000 E Arizona Ave

12000 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12000 East Arizona Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime South Aurora rare ranch with a finished basement 5 bedroom 3 baths and 2 car garage, has an amazing garden, amazing floor plan, 2 fire places, nice stainless steel appliances. 2-Car Attach Garage. No HOA* Located in the coveted Cherry Creek schools district. Several great parks within just a few blocks: Peoria Hills Park, Utah Park, 2 Golf Courses With A Mile Or So. Quick Access To I-225 & Light Rail. Wonderfully accessible To DTC, Anschutz Medical Center, DIA & Downtown, Lowry, minutes to Gardens of Havana and other world class shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 E Arizona Ave have any available units?
12000 E Arizona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12000 E Arizona Ave have?
Some of 12000 E Arizona Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 E Arizona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12000 E Arizona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 E Arizona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12000 E Arizona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12000 E Arizona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12000 E Arizona Ave offers parking.
Does 12000 E Arizona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12000 E Arizona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 E Arizona Ave have a pool?
No, 12000 E Arizona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12000 E Arizona Ave have accessible units?
No, 12000 E Arizona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 E Arizona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 E Arizona Ave has units with dishwashers.

