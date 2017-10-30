All apartments in Aurora
1200 Clinton St

1200 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Clinton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute little single family home near Lowry Denver - Property Id: 97879

This little house is an awesome place to be for many reasons! Located just a couple miles from Lowry Denver, and many other shopping districts. There are two off street parking spaces with a potential to park one in the garage. The 1/2 Garage space is the perfect opportunity for extra storage. The corner lot of the property, although not fenced, would be a perfect space for summer activities. There is a small backyard space between the house and garage. Perfect size for a small family to enjoy. There are two entrances into the house, making it the perfect roommate situation as well. Plenty of front patio space if you need to step outside and enjoy a little fresh air. Pets are a potential with additional agreements.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

