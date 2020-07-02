1187 Quentin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning remodeled ranch style home in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has granite counter tops, new lights, new stainless steel appliances and soft close cabinets.New Coretec floors and carpet throughout. Interior and exterior have just been painted. Plenty of parking with a double car wide driveway. One car garage with new garage door. Home is cooled by an evaporative Cooler Located minutes from Fitzsimmons Anschutz UC Health medical campus. !5 or 18 month lease required. .SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL HOME IS AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15, 2020