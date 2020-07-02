All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:02 PM

1187 Quentin Street

1187 Quentin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1187 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning remodeled ranch style home in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has granite counter tops, new lights, new stainless steel appliances and soft close cabinets.New Coretec floors and carpet throughout. Interior and exterior have just been painted. Plenty of parking with a double car wide driveway. One car garage with new garage door. Home is cooled by an evaporative Cooler Located minutes from Fitzsimmons Anschutz UC Health medical campus. !5 or 18 month lease required. .SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL HOME IS AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1187 Quentin Street have any available units?
1187 Quentin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1187 Quentin Street have?
Some of 1187 Quentin Street's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1187 Quentin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1187 Quentin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 Quentin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1187 Quentin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1187 Quentin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1187 Quentin Street offers parking.
Does 1187 Quentin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1187 Quentin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 Quentin Street have a pool?
No, 1187 Quentin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1187 Quentin Street have accessible units?
No, 1187 Quentin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 Quentin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1187 Quentin Street has units with dishwashers.

