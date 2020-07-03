All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 11795 E Virginia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11795 E Virginia Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

11795 E Virginia Dr

11795 East Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11795 East Virginia Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 5 bedroom with full finished basement!! - Property Id: 186792

11795 E. Virginia Dr.1950 Square foot 5 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with full finished basement. MAIN- 3 bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, open kitchen with new tile floors, dishwasher, living room, refinished hard wood floors, custom paint BASEMENT- large family room partially divided by a wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, utility room with full sized washer / dryer hookups, EXTRA- fenced back yard, covered patio, 1 car garage with additional parking, a/c, MUST SEE!!! Laureate ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186792
Property Id 186792

(RLNE5371964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11795 E Virginia Dr have any available units?
11795 E Virginia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11795 E Virginia Dr have?
Some of 11795 E Virginia Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11795 E Virginia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11795 E Virginia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11795 E Virginia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11795 E Virginia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11795 E Virginia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11795 E Virginia Dr offers parking.
Does 11795 E Virginia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11795 E Virginia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11795 E Virginia Dr have a pool?
No, 11795 E Virginia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11795 E Virginia Dr have accessible units?
No, 11795 E Virginia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11795 E Virginia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11795 E Virginia Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College