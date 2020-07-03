Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 5 bedroom with full finished basement!! - Property Id: 186792



11795 E. Virginia Dr.1950 Square foot 5 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with full finished basement. MAIN- 3 bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, open kitchen with new tile floors, dishwasher, living room, refinished hard wood floors, custom paint BASEMENT- large family room partially divided by a wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, utility room with full sized washer / dryer hookups, EXTRA- fenced back yard, covered patio, 1 car garage with additional parking, a/c, MUST SEE!!! Laureate ltd. 303-692-9200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186792

Property Id 186792



(RLNE5371964)