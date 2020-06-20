All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1179 S. Rifle Street

1179 South Rifle Street
Location

1179 South Rifle Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Aurora minutes to Buckley AFB - You must see this open floor plan ranch home! The large formal living room opens in the also large family room with a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen and dining area are open to give lots of room to cook and entertain. There is lots of windows for natural light and a deck to sit outside to watch the sunset. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom. There are two more bedrooms on the main floor as well with a full bathroom and laundry. The basement has two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom with the a large unfinished area. The home has solar panels, so the electric bill averages $10 a month. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE5793607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 S. Rifle Street have any available units?
1179 S. Rifle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1179 S. Rifle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1179 S. Rifle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 S. Rifle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1179 S. Rifle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1179 S. Rifle Street offer parking?
No, 1179 S. Rifle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1179 S. Rifle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 S. Rifle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 S. Rifle Street have a pool?
No, 1179 S. Rifle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1179 S. Rifle Street have accessible units?
No, 1179 S. Rifle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 S. Rifle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 S. Rifle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 S. Rifle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1179 S. Rifle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
