1179 S. Rifle Street

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Aurora minutes to Buckley AFB - You must see this open floor plan ranch home! The large formal living room opens in the also large family room with a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen and dining area are open to give lots of room to cook and entertain. There is lots of windows for natural light and a deck to sit outside to watch the sunset. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom. There are two more bedrooms on the main floor as well with a full bathroom and laundry. The basement has two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom with the a large unfinished area. The home has solar panels, so the electric bill averages $10 a month. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



