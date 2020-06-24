All apartments in Aurora
1165 Akron St

1165 Akron St · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Akron St, Aurora, CO 80220
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery Available now. Clean updated unit with granite, wood look flooring, and upgraded bathroom. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. 2 closets for storage. Nearby: Lowry Park, Community College of Denver, Community College of Aurora, New America School, Vanguard Classical School, the Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Owner pays HOA. Income requirement is 3x rent. Credit score minimum of 600. Sorry no sec 8. The owner is open to pets on a case-by-case basis with refundable pet deposit and approval. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $7/month processing and reporting fee to report rent each month to the credit bureaus to build credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Akron St have any available units?
1165 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1165 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Akron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Akron St offer parking?
No, 1165 Akron St does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Akron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1165 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1165 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Akron St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Akron St does not have units with air conditioning.
