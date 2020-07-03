11295 E. Virginia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath Home In The Cherry Creek School District - Welcome To This Amazing Home In The Queensborough Subdivision In The Cherry Creek School District. This Split Level Home Has The Kitchen Looking Out Into The Large & Grassy Backyard With Plenty Of Room To Play And A Storage Shed. Lots Of Natural Light In All The Rooms And A One Car Garage. Tile And Hard Wood Throughout The Home. Short Walk To Expo Park



Lease Terms - 6 Month Lease



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past five years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



