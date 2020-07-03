All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

11295 E. Virginia Drive

11295 East Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11295 East Virginia Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath Home In The Cherry Creek School District - Welcome To This Amazing Home In The Queensborough Subdivision In The Cherry Creek School District. This Split Level Home Has The Kitchen Looking Out Into The Large & Grassy Backyard With Plenty Of Room To Play And A Storage Shed. Lots Of Natural Light In All The Rooms And A One Car Garage. Tile And Hard Wood Throughout The Home. Short Walk To Expo Park

Lease Terms - 6 Month Lease

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past five years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE5411420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11295 E. Virginia Drive have any available units?
11295 E. Virginia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 11295 E. Virginia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11295 E. Virginia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11295 E. Virginia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11295 E. Virginia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11295 E. Virginia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11295 E. Virginia Drive offers parking.
Does 11295 E. Virginia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11295 E. Virginia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11295 E. Virginia Drive have a pool?
No, 11295 E. Virginia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11295 E. Virginia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11295 E. Virginia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11295 E. Virginia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11295 E. Virginia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11295 E. Virginia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11295 E. Virginia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
