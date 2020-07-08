Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

1126 S. Quintero Ct. Available 07/01/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD, LOW $25 APP FEE, NEW LVT FLOORING AND CARPET THROUGHOUT, MASTER BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)

Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer. Owner pays trash.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C

Available immediately for showings and move in 07/01. Property can be held with negotiation.



MOD Properties now offering large 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in beautiful Somerset Village Subdivision. Built in 2005 this home has over 1700 square feet. Main floor is wide open with large living and dining areas which are open to the kitchen. This entire level will have new LVT flooring installed right before move in. New flooring and carpet are not shown in marketing photos/video or 3d tour. Tiered counter with plenty of room for bar seating. Large kitchen with lots of counter space, upgraded cabinets/appliances and tile counters. Master bed with large walk in closet and private bath. Second level will have new carpet. Small fenced yard with stamped concrete patio. Small covered patio out front. 2 car attached garage leads to mud/laundry room. Pool community. Great location with easy access to Buckley AFB, Aurora Mall, I70, E470 and DIA.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5814320)