11222 E. Highline Dr.

Amenities
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home with Off-Street Parking and Backyard - This home features an updated interior with a walk-in closet, breakfast nook, finished basement, and a separate laundry room. Conveniently located near several shopping centers and parks. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
**Section 8 Accepted**
Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKF0dQJnZ1E&feature=youtu.be
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*1 small dog is negotiable
*Water and sewer are included
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5670390)