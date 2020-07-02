11222 E. Highline Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home with Off-Street Parking and Backyard - This home features an updated interior with a walk-in closet, breakfast nook, finished basement, and a separate laundry room. Conveniently located near several shopping centers and parks. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



**Section 8 Accepted**



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKF0dQJnZ1E&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*1 small dog is negotiable

*Water and sewer are included

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5670390)