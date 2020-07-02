All apartments in Aurora
11222 E. Highline Dr.

11222 Highline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11222 Highline Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home with Off-Street Parking and Backyard - This home features an updated interior with a walk-in closet, breakfast nook, finished basement, and a separate laundry room. Conveniently located near several shopping centers and parks. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

**Section 8 Accepted**

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKF0dQJnZ1E&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 small dog is negotiable
*Water and sewer are included
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5670390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 E. Highline Dr. have any available units?
11222 E. Highline Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11222 E. Highline Dr. have?
Some of 11222 E. Highline Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11222 E. Highline Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11222 E. Highline Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 E. Highline Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11222 E. Highline Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11222 E. Highline Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11222 E. Highline Dr. offers parking.
Does 11222 E. Highline Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11222 E. Highline Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 E. Highline Dr. have a pool?
No, 11222 E. Highline Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11222 E. Highline Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11222 E. Highline Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 E. Highline Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11222 E. Highline Dr. has units with dishwashers.

