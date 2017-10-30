All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

1116 Moline Street

1116 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1116 Moline Street Available 07/01/19 Recently remodeled single family home in Delmar at Nome Park! - Recently remodeled single family home with granite counter tops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances!
There is not an inch of this home that has not been redone from the front to the back. This home is modern and beautiful!

You will be greeted to a spacious living room with gleaming hard wood floors and high ceilings. Your new modern kitchen is complete with a dining area and plenty of space that any cook will love! Your granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are sure to impress!

The 3 bedrooms are all well situated to maximize privacy and space! There is plenty of room for all of your bedroom furniture! Your bathroom will wrap you in luxury from your tile shower to your vanity!

The outdoors of this home are a pure delight as well! Your completely fenced in back yard and your 1 car garage will make you fall in love with this property!!

Please Text Ryan @ 502-599-5673 or email Ryan.Denison@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!

Rent: $1850
Security Deposit: $1850

Resident pays all utilities
$45 app fee
Small dogs ok under 35 lbs. no cats allowed
$300 non-refundable pet fee per animal
Renters Insurance Required

We require about 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4943020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Moline Street have any available units?
1116 Moline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Moline Street have?
Some of 1116 Moline Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Moline Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Moline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Moline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Moline Street is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Moline Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Moline Street offers parking.
Does 1116 Moline Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Moline Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Moline Street have a pool?
No, 1116 Moline Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Moline Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 Moline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Moline Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Moline Street does not have units with dishwashers.
