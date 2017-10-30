Amenities

1116 Moline Street Available 07/01/19 Recently remodeled single family home in Delmar at Nome Park! - Recently remodeled single family home with granite counter tops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances!

There is not an inch of this home that has not been redone from the front to the back. This home is modern and beautiful!



You will be greeted to a spacious living room with gleaming hard wood floors and high ceilings. Your new modern kitchen is complete with a dining area and plenty of space that any cook will love! Your granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are sure to impress!



The 3 bedrooms are all well situated to maximize privacy and space! There is plenty of room for all of your bedroom furniture! Your bathroom will wrap you in luxury from your tile shower to your vanity!



The outdoors of this home are a pure delight as well! Your completely fenced in back yard and your 1 car garage will make you fall in love with this property!!



Please Text Ryan @ 502-599-5673 or email Ryan.Denison@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!



Rent: $1850

Security Deposit: $1850



Resident pays all utilities

$45 app fee

Small dogs ok under 35 lbs. no cats allowed

$300 non-refundable pet fee per animal

Renters Insurance Required



We require about 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!



No Cats Allowed



