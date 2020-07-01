All apartments in Aurora
1114 Olathe St
1114 Olathe St

1114 Olathe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Olathe Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1114 Olathe St - You can take pride in this really nice, freshly remodeled, 4 bedroom Aurora home.

The paint and flooring are fresh and done in warm neutrals. The baths are updated with nice tile and the kitchen is a delight with gorgeous countertops, new white cabinetry, and all new appliances, including a gas stove.

There is also a finished basement with a second family room, laundry room, and plenty of storage space. Outdoors, there is a fenced back yard and a carport.

You wont find a rental home in better condition, so apply today!

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

(RLNE5677157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Olathe St have any available units?
1114 Olathe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Olathe St have?
Some of 1114 Olathe St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Olathe St currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Olathe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Olathe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Olathe St is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Olathe St offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Olathe St offers parking.
Does 1114 Olathe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Olathe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Olathe St have a pool?
No, 1114 Olathe St does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Olathe St have accessible units?
No, 1114 Olathe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Olathe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Olathe St does not have units with dishwashers.

