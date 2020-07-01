Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

1114 Olathe St - You can take pride in this really nice, freshly remodeled, 4 bedroom Aurora home.



The paint and flooring are fresh and done in warm neutrals. The baths are updated with nice tile and the kitchen is a delight with gorgeous countertops, new white cabinetry, and all new appliances, including a gas stove.



There is also a finished basement with a second family room, laundry room, and plenty of storage space. Outdoors, there is a fenced back yard and a carport.



You wont find a rental home in better condition, so apply today!



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs



(RLNE5677157)