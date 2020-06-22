1087 Wheeling Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1085 Wheeling St #2, Aurora, CO 80011 - Available Now!



Check out this newly remodeled 1BR / 1BA duplex with new bath and kitchen! New tile, newer appliances, new paint! Private entrance and 2 off-street parking spots included. Schedule your showing today!



True master bedroom with private bathroom! This is your hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the day. Don't forget the large backyard for your furry family!



Features:

- Newer appliances throughout!

- Open floor plan

- Updated cabinets

- New washer/dryer!

- Secluded bedroom!

- 2 off-street parking spots!

- Spacious backyard



Rent: $895

Deposit: $895

Application: $35 per adult

Utilities: $125/month, ALL INCLUDED - electric, gas, water, trash, sewer

Pets: $200 pet fee + $20/month pet rent



Requirements: Monthly income must be 3X the amount of rent. No evictions, felonies, or violent crimes in the past 7 years.



To schedule your showing, email Derek Boone at: Derek.Boone@realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.