Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1087 Wheeling Street

1087 N Xanadu St · No Longer Available
Location

1087 N Xanadu St, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1085 Wheeling St #2, Aurora, CO 80011 - Available Now!

Check out this newly remodeled 1BR / 1BA duplex with new bath and kitchen! New tile, newer appliances, new paint! Private entrance and 2 off-street parking spots included. Schedule your showing today!

True master bedroom with private bathroom! This is your hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the day. Don't forget the large backyard for your furry family!

Features:
- Newer appliances throughout!
- Open floor plan
- Updated cabinets
- New washer/dryer!
- Secluded bedroom!
- 2 off-street parking spots!
- Spacious backyard

Rent: $895
Deposit: $895
Application: $35 per adult
Utilities: $125/month, ALL INCLUDED - electric, gas, water, trash, sewer
Pets: $200 pet fee + $20/month pet rent

Requirements: Monthly income must be 3X the amount of rent. No evictions, felonies, or violent crimes in the past 7 years.

To schedule your showing, email Derek Boone at: Derek.Boone@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1087 Wheeling Street have any available units?
1087 Wheeling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1087 Wheeling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1087 Wheeling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1087 Wheeling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1087 Wheeling Street is pet friendly.
Does 1087 Wheeling Street offer parking?
No, 1087 Wheeling Street does not offer parking.
Does 1087 Wheeling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1087 Wheeling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1087 Wheeling Street have a pool?
No, 1087 Wheeling Street does not have a pool.
Does 1087 Wheeling Street have accessible units?
No, 1087 Wheeling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1087 Wheeling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1087 Wheeling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1087 Wheeling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1087 Wheeling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
