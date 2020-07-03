Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean 3 bed 2 bath READY NOW - Welcome to 1075 Tucson St in Aurora CO

Close to Fitzsimmons Medical facility, VA Hospital, Children's Hospital, CU Anschutz Medical Campus

Clean and ready now

3 bedrooms

2 bathroom

2 living spaces

Enclosed back patio - large back yard

Pets are welcome - large dogs taken on case by case basis - All pets to include monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee

www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com

For showings please call or text 720-618-1324

Showings by appointment only



(RLNE4570872)