Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1075 Tucson St.

1075 Tucson St · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Tucson St, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean 3 bed 2 bath READY NOW - Welcome to 1075 Tucson St in Aurora CO
Close to Fitzsimmons Medical facility, VA Hospital, Children's Hospital, CU Anschutz Medical Campus
Clean and ready now
3 bedrooms
2 bathroom
2 living spaces
Enclosed back patio - large back yard
Pets are welcome - large dogs taken on case by case basis - All pets to include monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee
Showings by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Tucson St. have any available units?
1075 Tucson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1075 Tucson St. currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Tucson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Tucson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 Tucson St. is pet friendly.
Does 1075 Tucson St. offer parking?
No, 1075 Tucson St. does not offer parking.
Does 1075 Tucson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Tucson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Tucson St. have a pool?
No, 1075 Tucson St. does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Tucson St. have accessible units?
No, 1075 Tucson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Tucson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Tucson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Tucson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Tucson St. does not have units with air conditioning.

