1068 Wheeling Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

1068 Wheeling Street

1068 Wheeling Street · No Longer Available
Location

1068 Wheeling Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with almost 1400 sq ft of living space located in Hoffman Height of Aurora within walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus.

NEW carpet and paint throughout two Living Areas and all 3 Bedrooms!

Sprawling Kitchen features quartz counters, luxury vinyl floor, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a plethora of cabinet and counter space.

Master Bedroom includes spacious closet and half Bath.

Updated Full Bathroom offers dual sinks, tile floor and bath.

Huge, fenced backyard with large patio, perfect for entertaining!

Close proximity to Anschutz Medical Campus, Shopping, Dining, local Schools, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Community College of Aurora and easy access to I-225 and I70.

Available NOW

Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Wheeling Street have any available units?
1068 Wheeling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Wheeling Street have?
Some of 1068 Wheeling Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Wheeling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Wheeling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Wheeling Street pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Wheeling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1068 Wheeling Street offer parking?
No, 1068 Wheeling Street does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Wheeling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Wheeling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Wheeling Street have a pool?
No, 1068 Wheeling Street does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Wheeling Street have accessible units?
No, 1068 Wheeling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Wheeling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Wheeling Street does not have units with dishwashers.

