1068 Wheeling Street

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with almost 1400 sq ft of living space located in Hoffman Height of Aurora within walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus.



NEW carpet and paint throughout two Living Areas and all 3 Bedrooms!



Sprawling Kitchen features quartz counters, luxury vinyl floor, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a plethora of cabinet and counter space.



Master Bedroom includes spacious closet and half Bath.



Updated Full Bathroom offers dual sinks, tile floor and bath.



Huge, fenced backyard with large patio, perfect for entertaining!



Close proximity to Anschutz Medical Campus, Shopping, Dining, local Schools, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Community College of Aurora and easy access to I-225 and I70.



Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus