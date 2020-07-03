1067 Ursula St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Hoffman Heights Home - Property Id: 36138



A quiet established neighborhood in Hoffman Heights. Move in ready! Brand New Flooring in bedrooms and sunroom. Interior freshly painted. Beautifully updated kitchen with pantry, gas cooktop range, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Washer/Dryer included. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and master bath. Additional two bedrooms plus full bath. Dining room has french doors into the cheery/bright sunroom. Second set of french doors escorts you to the patio & shed in fenced in backyard. Plenty of parking with one car garage and double wide driveway. Centrally located, close to everything; less than a mile to UCHealth, Children's Hospital, VA, Anschutz Medical Campus, R-Line light rail station, and shopping. No smoking or growing. Call John to schedule showings that begin on 1/7 at 303-478-6829. All applicants must apply through turbotenant.com. Utilities are the responsibility of tenants. Landlord pays for trash/recycling, landscaping, and snow removal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36138

Property Id 36138



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5442548)