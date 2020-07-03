All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1067 Ursula St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1067 Ursula St
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

1067 Ursula St

1067 Ursula Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1067 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular Hoffman Heights Home - Property Id: 36138

A quiet established neighborhood in Hoffman Heights. Move in ready! Brand New Flooring in bedrooms and sunroom. Interior freshly painted. Beautifully updated kitchen with pantry, gas cooktop range, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Washer/Dryer included. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and master bath. Additional two bedrooms plus full bath. Dining room has french doors into the cheery/bright sunroom. Second set of french doors escorts you to the patio & shed in fenced in backyard. Plenty of parking with one car garage and double wide driveway. Centrally located, close to everything; less than a mile to UCHealth, Children's Hospital, VA, Anschutz Medical Campus, R-Line light rail station, and shopping. No smoking or growing. Call John to schedule showings that begin on 1/7 at 303-478-6829. All applicants must apply through turbotenant.com. Utilities are the responsibility of tenants. Landlord pays for trash/recycling, landscaping, and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36138
Property Id 36138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5442548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Ursula St have any available units?
1067 Ursula St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 Ursula St have?
Some of 1067 Ursula St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Ursula St currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Ursula St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Ursula St pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Ursula St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1067 Ursula St offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Ursula St offers parking.
Does 1067 Ursula St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 Ursula St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Ursula St have a pool?
No, 1067 Ursula St does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Ursula St have accessible units?
No, 1067 Ursula St does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Ursula St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Ursula St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College