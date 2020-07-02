10151 E Ford Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

RENT TO OWN ONLY (2 Year Option to Buy)

$30,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd Party Company.



Term: 2 Years

Monthly: $3300

Initial Down: $30,000

Home Price: $749,900



DESCRIPTION:

Welcome to a gorgeous home in a quiet secluded neighborhood, surrounded by million dollar homes! Huge 0.6 acre lot with potential for unique outdoor oasis, sports zone, or pool.



Completely remodeled in 2013 with 4B3B and bonus room for office/study! Main level maximizes the open concept for easy flow between the living room, dining room, and kitchen! Great-room features granite fireplace, vaulted ceilings w enormous wooden beams, richly finished distressed hardwood floors, and lots of windows and light.



Designer kitchen, stainless appliances, two-tone granite counters, leather finish granite island, large bright pantry w lots of cabinet space. Master suite with mountain views, vaulted ceilings, extra large walk-in his/hers closet, 5-piece master bath. Large upstairs laundry, huge cabinets, eye-catching tile floors.



Covered patio, Oversize 3-car garage, 5-car tandem! Completely tree-lined, providing privacy in city. Quick access to commercial establishments, Lowry Town Center. Only two homes in cul-de-sac feels more like a private driveway. 1-1/2 blocks to Highline Canal for hiking or biking. Cherry Creek School District.



Your mind will be racing as soon as you lay eyes on the property. This is a GREAT opportunity to buy your dream home.



(RLNE5742602)