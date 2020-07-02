All apartments in Aurora
10151 E Ford Pl
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

10151 E Ford Pl

10151 East Ford Place · No Longer Available
Location

10151 East Ford Place, Aurora, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
RENT TO OWN ONLY (2 Year Option to Buy)
$30,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd Party Company.

Term: 2 Years
Monthly: $3300
Initial Down: $30,000
Home Price: $749,900

DESCRIPTION:
Welcome to a gorgeous home in a quiet secluded neighborhood, surrounded by million dollar homes! Huge 0.6 acre lot with potential for unique outdoor oasis, sports zone, or pool.

Completely remodeled in 2013 with 4B3B and bonus room for office/study! Main level maximizes the open concept for easy flow between the living room, dining room, and kitchen! Great-room features granite fireplace, vaulted ceilings w enormous wooden beams, richly finished distressed hardwood floors, and lots of windows and light.

Designer kitchen, stainless appliances, two-tone granite counters, leather finish granite island, large bright pantry w lots of cabinet space. Master suite with mountain views, vaulted ceilings, extra large walk-in his/hers closet, 5-piece master bath. Large upstairs laundry, huge cabinets, eye-catching tile floors.

Covered patio, Oversize 3-car garage, 5-car tandem! Completely tree-lined, providing privacy in city. Quick access to commercial establishments, Lowry Town Center. Only two homes in cul-de-sac feels more like a private driveway. 1-1/2 blocks to Highline Canal for hiking or biking. Cherry Creek School District.

Your mind will be racing as soon as you lay eyes on the property. This is a GREAT opportunity to buy your dream home.

(RLNE5742602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

