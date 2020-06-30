1008 Tucson Street

Amenities

Come on home to this newly updated ranch in a great location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has a freshly updated white and stainless steel kitchen with modern neutral colors in the new flooring and paint throughout the entire home. Both bathrooms have been fully remodeled with the same modern look as well!



This gem also features a front loading washer and dryer, A/C, an attached 1 car garage, and a huge private fenced backyard with sprinkler system and includes a very large storage shed for your additional storage needs.



Great location-close to the Fitzsimmons/Anschutz medical center, Colfax Ave., and I-225. Multiple restaurants, and retail shops in close proximity.



Pets ok with additional pet deposit and additional approval.

Section 8 allowed.



