Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

1008 Tucson Street

Location

1008 Tucson Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come on home to this newly updated ranch in a great location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has a freshly updated white and stainless steel kitchen with modern neutral colors in the new flooring and paint throughout the entire home. Both bathrooms have been fully remodeled with the same modern look as well!

This gem also features a front loading washer and dryer, A/C, an attached 1 car garage, and a huge private fenced backyard with sprinkler system and includes a very large storage shed for your additional storage needs.

Great location-close to the Fitzsimmons/Anschutz medical center, Colfax Ave., and I-225. Multiple restaurants, and retail shops in close proximity.

Pets ok with additional pet deposit and additional approval.
Section 8 allowed.

Contact us today to schedule a showing!
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Tucson Street have any available units?
1008 Tucson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Tucson Street have?
Some of 1008 Tucson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Tucson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Tucson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Tucson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Tucson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Tucson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Tucson Street offers parking.
Does 1008 Tucson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Tucson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Tucson Street have a pool?
No, 1008 Tucson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Tucson Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 Tucson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Tucson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Tucson Street has units with dishwashers.

