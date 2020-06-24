All apartments in Aurora
Last updated December 4 2019

10041 E Mexico Ave

10041 East Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

10041 East Mexico Avenue, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 4 bathroom, 1,988 square foot, two story townhouse located in western Aurora, Dayton Triangle, Tyndall Green II community.

The main level features the living room under vaulted ceilings with a gas fireplace and is adjacent to the dining area. The modern kitchen, with its stainless steel appliances, is perfectly situated for entertaining friends or doing homework; plenty of cabinet and granite counter spaces and is adjoined to a half bath and the two car garage.

The second floor features a large, vaulted master suite with walk-in closet. The open floor plan includes double sinks, full tub/shower, and private water closet. The 2nd bedroom is well lit, features a private 3/4 bathroom, and offers plenty of closet space.

The conforming 3rd bedroom, which is located on the lower level within a large area adjacent to the lower family room, has ample closet space, another full sized bathroom, and laundry facilities.

Tyndall Greens II community offers low maintenance living and is located within walking distance to public transportation, parks, stores, and restaurants. The community-maintained front lawn is big enough to work on your golf swing or toss the Frisbee.

$2,200/month, $2,425 security deposit, 12 month lease, no pets, no smoking.
Qualified applicants only: $50 Application fee for credit, criminal, rental history, income, and general reference checks. Tenant pays month $25 Energy Efficiency and Maintenance Hotline fee. HOA (sewer, trash) paid by owner. Tenant(s) pay for all other utilities.

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call 720-234-5680 for questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10041 E Mexico Ave have any available units?
10041 E Mexico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10041 E Mexico Ave have?
Some of 10041 E Mexico Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10041 E Mexico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10041 E Mexico Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10041 E Mexico Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10041 E Mexico Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 10041 E Mexico Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10041 E Mexico Ave offers parking.
Does 10041 E Mexico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10041 E Mexico Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10041 E Mexico Ave have a pool?
No, 10041 E Mexico Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10041 E Mexico Ave have accessible units?
No, 10041 E Mexico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10041 E Mexico Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10041 E Mexico Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
