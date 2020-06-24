10041 E Mexico Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 4 bathroom, 1,988 square foot, two story townhouse located in western Aurora, Dayton Triangle, Tyndall Green II community.



The main level features the living room under vaulted ceilings with a gas fireplace and is adjacent to the dining area. The modern kitchen, with its stainless steel appliances, is perfectly situated for entertaining friends or doing homework; plenty of cabinet and granite counter spaces and is adjoined to a half bath and the two car garage.



The second floor features a large, vaulted master suite with walk-in closet. The open floor plan includes double sinks, full tub/shower, and private water closet. The 2nd bedroom is well lit, features a private 3/4 bathroom, and offers plenty of closet space.



The conforming 3rd bedroom, which is located on the lower level within a large area adjacent to the lower family room, has ample closet space, another full sized bathroom, and laundry facilities.



Tyndall Greens II community offers low maintenance living and is located within walking distance to public transportation, parks, stores, and restaurants. The community-maintained front lawn is big enough to work on your golf swing or toss the Frisbee.



$2,200/month, $2,425 security deposit, 12 month lease, no pets, no smoking.

Qualified applicants only: $50 Application fee for credit, criminal, rental history, income, and general reference checks. Tenant pays month $25 Energy Efficiency and Maintenance Hotline fee. HOA (sewer, trash) paid by owner. Tenant(s) pay for all other utilities.



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call 720-234-5680 for questions.