West Covina, CA
2516 W Havenbrook Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:18 AM

2516 W Havenbrook Street

2516 West Havenbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

2516 West Havenbrook Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Located on a very convenient street in a charming neighborhood, this bright house has everything you need: 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, open living room, dining area, huge bonus room that can be used as a rest room and is currently used as a storage room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, inside laundry room with newly acquired washer and dryer , large backyard with citrus fruit trees for family BBQ and entertaining. Washer and dryer are included with no warranty. Duo pane windows in all bedrooms. Walk to Home Depot and Walmart. Close to churches, restaurants, shops, movie theater and Plaza West Covina. California Distinguished West Covina School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

