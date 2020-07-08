2516 W Havenbrook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill media room

Located on a very convenient street in a charming neighborhood, this bright house has everything you need: 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, open living room, dining area, huge bonus room that can be used as a rest room and is currently used as a storage room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, inside laundry room with newly acquired washer and dryer , large backyard with citrus fruit trees for family BBQ and entertaining. Washer and dryer are included with no warranty. Duo pane windows in all bedrooms. Walk to Home Depot and Walmart. Close to churches, restaurants, shops, movie theater and Plaza West Covina. California Distinguished West Covina School District.