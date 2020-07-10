3233 Pebblebrook Rd

Amenities

This desirable beautful 4B/3B condo, End-Unit of the building, located in the gated community of Oak Creek. It features one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, and upon entering the open floor plan kitchen&living room you may enjoy the spacious and high-ceiling.

Kitchen has granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and center kitchen island with a bar area for seating. The custom design which was used for the owner occupied premise. The Upstairs bedrooms all feature the recessed lights and good quality blinds. Loft on the second floor will make to be kids' play and study are. Attached 2 car garage and tankless heater inside. Move in condition and pretty good and clean. Close to shopping, schools and freeways. You will enjoy the playground area and BBQ, lots of common green areas and has a resort feel.