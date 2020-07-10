All apartments in West Covina
3233 Pebblebrook Rd

3233 Pebblebrook Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Pebblebrook Rd, West Covina, CA 91791
East Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
This desirable beautful 4B/3B condo, End-Unit of the building, located in the gated community of Oak Creek. It features one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, and upon entering the open floor plan kitchen&living room you may enjoy the spacious and high-ceiling.
Kitchen has granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and center kitchen island with a bar area for seating. The custom design which was used for the owner occupied premise. The Upstairs bedrooms all feature the recessed lights and good quality blinds. Loft on the second floor will make to be kids' play and study are. Attached 2 car garage and tankless heater inside. Move in condition and pretty good and clean. Close to shopping, schools and freeways. You will enjoy the playground area and BBQ, lots of common green areas and has a resort feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Pebblebrook Rd have any available units?
3233 Pebblebrook Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 Pebblebrook Rd have?
Some of 3233 Pebblebrook Rd's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Pebblebrook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Pebblebrook Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Pebblebrook Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Pebblebrook Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 3233 Pebblebrook Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Pebblebrook Rd offers parking.
Does 3233 Pebblebrook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Pebblebrook Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Pebblebrook Rd have a pool?
No, 3233 Pebblebrook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Pebblebrook Rd have accessible units?
No, 3233 Pebblebrook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Pebblebrook Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 Pebblebrook Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

