Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM

2012 Choctaw

2012 Choctaw Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Choctaw Dr, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
Contact:
eugana09@gmail.com
626-244-2156

Location, Location, Location!
Great property within the South Hills Community.

This luxurious property has a lot to offer aside from its great location. It is in the neighborhood of million dollar homes located in the South Hills area in West Covina. Very quiet and serene. High elevation with a nice view of the neighborhood, very close to schools, colleges and universities, hospitals, malls, movie theaters, golf course, and the 60/10 freeway. Walking distance to church, gym, grocery stores, banks, restaurants, parks, and a bus stop.

Wood flooring installed, crown moulding throughout both floors, upgraded gas fireplace, recessed lighting, installed new style shutters all throughout, TV mount ready, AC system (with accessible app). All 3 new dust proof double pane sliding doors installed. No popcorn ceiling.

Opened and upgraded kitchen with new piping, double bowl white porcelain kitchen sink, white soft close cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry.

Huge master bedroom space with walk-in closet, private bathroom, and a balcony. Guest bedroom overlooks the view of the neighborhood from its own balcony. Third bedroom can be used as an office space, yoga studio, or game room. There is another one full bathroom upstairs, and a half bath downstairs.

Newly epoxied 2 car garage with installed cabinets and shelving storage, new garage door (with accessible app).

Spacious patio close to open grass area that serves as a great front yard. Great room for grilling.

HOA already includes trash, water, monthly local newsletters, maintenance of outside property, community pool, additional parking for guest, and the security of your loved ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Choctaw have any available units?
2012 Choctaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Choctaw have?
Some of 2012 Choctaw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Choctaw currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Choctaw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Choctaw pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Choctaw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 2012 Choctaw offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Choctaw offers parking.
Does 2012 Choctaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Choctaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Choctaw have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Choctaw has a pool.
Does 2012 Choctaw have accessible units?
No, 2012 Choctaw does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Choctaw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Choctaw has units with dishwashers.
