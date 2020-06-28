2012 Choctaw

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room yoga

Contact:

eugana09@gmail.com

626-244-2156



Location, Location, Location!

Great property within the South Hills Community.



This luxurious property has a lot to offer aside from its great location. It is in the neighborhood of million dollar homes located in the South Hills area in West Covina. Very quiet and serene. High elevation with a nice view of the neighborhood, very close to schools, colleges and universities, hospitals, malls, movie theaters, golf course, and the 60/10 freeway. Walking distance to church, gym, grocery stores, banks, restaurants, parks, and a bus stop.



Wood flooring installed, crown moulding throughout both floors, upgraded gas fireplace, recessed lighting, installed new style shutters all throughout, TV mount ready, AC system (with accessible app). All 3 new dust proof double pane sliding doors installed. No popcorn ceiling.



Opened and upgraded kitchen with new piping, double bowl white porcelain kitchen sink, white soft close cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry.



Huge master bedroom space with walk-in closet, private bathroom, and a balcony. Guest bedroom overlooks the view of the neighborhood from its own balcony. Third bedroom can be used as an office space, yoga studio, or game room. There is another one full bathroom upstairs, and a half bath downstairs.



Newly epoxied 2 car garage with installed cabinets and shelving storage, new garage door (with accessible app).



Spacious patio close to open grass area that serves as a great front yard. Great room for grilling.



HOA already includes trash, water, monthly local newsletters, maintenance of outside property, community pool, additional parking for guest, and the security of your loved ones.