1811 Palomino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Ready to move in Property in great Community Complex, Formal Entry with Vaulted with Two Story Ceiling, the Living Room with two beautiful crystal Lighting, Open Space Kitchen, Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Large Dining Area, Cozy Fireplace, Recessed Lighting, Sliding Glass Door to the Covered Patio, Indoor Laundry Downstairs, Downstairs half Bathroom, All Bedrooms Upstairs, 4 Bedrooms Including One Master Bedroom, Upstairs Loft, Three Bedrooms with Sliding Closet Doors, Full Hall Bathroom with Private Water Closet, The Master Bedroom Features High Vaulted Ceiling, Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Private Water Closet, Backyard Features Covered Open Lattice Patio with good views ,and with a large size storageroom, Block Wall / Brick Wall / Wrought Iron Gate, Three Car Garage, Direct Garage Access, Community Pool, Community Park with Playground and Picnic Seating Tables, Community Tennis Court, Easy to go Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation, Close to Aroma Parkette, Galster Wilderness Park, and close to The Heights at West Covina Shopping Plaza.